Dramatic Police Encounter in Sultanpur Jewellery Heist Case: One Suspect Injured

A suspect in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery, Ajay Yadav alias DM, was injured during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police. The incident occurred as police tried to apprehend him and another suspect. The robbery gang had looted 1.5 crore worth of jewellery, with multiple accused already apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A suspect in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case was injured in a dramatic encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, a senior police official announced.

The Special Task Force (STF), alongside local police, engaged in a shootout with the suspect, Ajay Yadav alias DM (21), who carried a Rs one lakh bounty. STF and ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash revealed that silver jewellery, cash, illegal arms, and ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Yadav's injury arises from an attempted arrest related to an armed heist at Thateri Bazaar on August 28, where five men stole jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore. So far, multiple suspects have been apprehended, while efforts continue to catch the remaining fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

