Dramatic Police Encounter in Sultanpur Jewellery Heist Case: One Suspect Injured

A suspect in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case was injured in a dramatic encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, a senior police official announced.

The Special Task Force (STF), alongside local police, engaged in a shootout with the suspect, Ajay Yadav alias DM (21), who carried a Rs one lakh bounty. STF and ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash revealed that silver jewellery, cash, illegal arms, and ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Yadav's injury arises from an attempted arrest related to an armed heist at Thateri Bazaar on August 28, where five men stole jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore. So far, multiple suspects have been apprehended, while efforts continue to catch the remaining fugitives.

