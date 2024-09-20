Left Menu

Dalit Minor Gang-Raped in Moving Car, FIR Lodged

A Dalit minor girl was gang-raped by three individuals in a moving car and later abandoned by the roadside. An FIR has been filed following a complaint from the victim's father. The girl, currently under medical examination, narrated her ordeal before being taken to a doctor. Police are actively seeking the accused.

Updated: 20-09-2024 17:42 IST
A Dalit minor girl was reportedly gang-raped by three individuals in a moving vehicle before being discarded by the roadside, according to police reports on Friday.

Following a complaint from the girl's father, an FIR has been filed against the suspects, and efforts are underway to apprehend them, authorities stated.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen disclosed that the 13-year-old girl has been transferred to the district women's hospital for medical evaluation, with her testimony to be recorded by a magistrate.

The incident happened on Thursday when the victim went to a local shop for breakfast items. At the store, a man named Neeraj allegedly gave her sedative-laced water. After consuming it, she became dizzy and fainted, according to the father's complaint.

Neeraj, along with his friend Shailendra and another associate, allegedly abducted her in a car, raped her while she was semi-conscious, and then discarded her under a flyover on Barsana Road before escaping. The girl regained consciousness, returned home, and informed her parents.

Her condition deteriorated as she recounted the attack, prompting her family to take her to a doctor, who confirmed the rape, leading them to file a complaint at Chhata police station.

Bisen confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing, with efforts to capture the three suspects underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

