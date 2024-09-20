Militants Attack Security Post in Pakistan: Six Personnel Killed, Tensions Rise

Militants opened fire on a security post in northwest Pakistan late on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of six personnel, the military confirmed in a statement on Friday. They successfully thwarted the attackers' attempt to storm the premises.

The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and was one of two intense confrontations along the Afghan border between Thursday and Friday. Pakistan is currently grappling with a resurgence of Islamist militant attacks in the northwest and a growing ethnic insurgency in the south.

'Troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion,' stated the military's Inter-Services Public Relations, noting that six security personnel were killed in the fierce exchange of gunfire. Five assailants were also killed in the clash in South Waziristan.

In a separate incident in North Waziristan, seven militants trying to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan were killed by the military, which also recovered significant amounts of ammunition and explosives. Islamabad accuses the TTP of using Afghanistan as a base, alleging the Taliban administration provides safe havens. The Taliban denies these claims.

The TTP, although separate from the Afghan Taliban, pledges loyalty to the ruling Islamist group in Afghanistan. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, warned the Security Council that the TTP could soon become a global terrorist threat.

