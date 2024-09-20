Cinema Choreographer Jani Master Remanded in Sexual Assault Case

A city court on Friday remanded cinema choreographer Jani Master to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague.

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was detained in Goa by Cyberabad police on Thursday. He was presented before a local court and a transit warrant was obtained.

Brought to the city on Friday, Jani Master was produced before a court and remanded to custody, with a senior police official confirming his transfer to Chanchalguda central prison. The woman alleged he assaulted and harassed her since a work trip in 2020, threatening her to stay silent. Based on her complaint, the Narsingi Police registered a case under several IPC sections, adding a POCSO Act provision upon learning she was a minor at the time.

