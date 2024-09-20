Left Menu

Cinema Choreographer Jani Master Remanded in Sexual Assault Case

A city court remanded cinema choreographer Jani Master, real name Shaik Jani Basha, to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman employed with him. Arrested in Goa and brought to the city, he was accused of ongoing harassment and threats since 2020. Sections of IPC and the POCSO Act apply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A city court on Friday remanded cinema choreographer Jani Master to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague.

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was detained in Goa by Cyberabad police on Thursday. He was presented before a local court and a transit warrant was obtained.

Brought to the city on Friday, Jani Master was produced before a court and remanded to custody, with a senior police official confirming his transfer to Chanchalguda central prison. The woman alleged he assaulted and harassed her since a work trip in 2020, threatening her to stay silent. Based on her complaint, the Narsingi Police registered a case under several IPC sections, adding a POCSO Act provision upon learning she was a minor at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

