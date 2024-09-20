Cinema Choreographer Jani Master Remanded in Sexual Assault Case
A city court remanded cinema choreographer Jani Master, real name Shaik Jani Basha, to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman employed with him. Arrested in Goa and brought to the city, he was accused of ongoing harassment and threats since 2020. Sections of IPC and the POCSO Act apply.
- Country:
- India
A city court on Friday remanded cinema choreographer Jani Master to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague.
Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was detained in Goa by Cyberabad police on Thursday. He was presented before a local court and a transit warrant was obtained.
Brought to the city on Friday, Jani Master was produced before a court and remanded to custody, with a senior police official confirming his transfer to Chanchalguda central prison. The woman alleged he assaulted and harassed her since a work trip in 2020, threatening her to stay silent. Based on her complaint, the Narsingi Police registered a case under several IPC sections, adding a POCSO Act provision upon learning she was a minor at the time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Man Attacked with Machete in Pune: Police Detain Two
Ex-Police Chief Criticizes Netflix Series 'IC-814' Over Misrepresentation
Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Police Seize Heroin and Meth Worth Rs 1.51 Crore
Major Drug Bust: Mizoram Police Seize Huge Cache of Heroin and Methamphetamine
Pulwama Police Thwart Terror Attack, Seize Grenade and Arrest Accomplice