Congress Criticizes BJP Over Army Officer's Fiancée Assault Case

The Congress criticized the BJP on Friday over the purported sexual assault of an Army officer's fiancée in Odisha police custody. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suggested that in BJP-ruled states, police forces are turning from protectors to predators.

The opposition questioned the ''silence'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and female BJP MPs. The Army officer and his fiancée had initially approached Bhubaneswar's Bharatpur police station to file a road rage complaint but were allegedly harassed by the police, leading to the woman's alleged assault in custody.

Odisha Police suspended five personnel in connection with the incident. At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the BJP-led government and pointed out systemic issues in women's safety policies in states under BJP rule.

