Congress Criticizes BJP Over Army Officer's Fiancée Assault Case

The Congress has criticized the BJP following allegations of sexual assault on an Army officer’s fiancée in Odisha police custody. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra challenges the BJP's governance and questions the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP women MPs on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:02 IST
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Army Officer's Fiancée Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Congress criticized the BJP on Friday over the purported sexual assault of an Army officer's fiancée in Odisha police custody. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suggested that in BJP-ruled states, police forces are turning from protectors to predators.

The opposition questioned the ''silence'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and female BJP MPs. The Army officer and his fiancée had initially approached Bhubaneswar's Bharatpur police station to file a road rage complaint but were allegedly harassed by the police, leading to the woman's alleged assault in custody.

Odisha Police suspended five personnel in connection with the incident. At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the BJP-led government and pointed out systemic issues in women's safety policies in states under BJP rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

