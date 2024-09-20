Delhi High Court Discharges Man in Contempt Case, Imposes Fine

The Delhi High Court has discharged a man in a contempt case filed against him for using abusive language during a family court proceeding concerning his son's custody. The court ordered him to pay Rs 25,000 to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba M Singh acknowledged that litigants cannot be allowed to engage in contemptuous behavior, but showed empathy because the man expressed remorse and admitted to losing control due to anger and frustration. The court emphasized that criminal contempt should be exercised sparingly, particularly when the contemnor shows genuine remorse.

The man was fighting for his son's custody and had used ''unparliamentary language'' after a family court rejected his plea for permanent custody. Despite the family court finding him guilty of criminal contempt, the High Court granted him leniency citing the emotional circumstances of a matrimonial spat and the man's momentary lapse of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)