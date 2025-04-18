Student Faces Harassment Nightmare: Broker in Custody

A case of alleged harassment and attempted molestation has emerged in Sohna, where a broker stands accused of terrorizing a young student. Police confirmed the filing of an FIR against Lokesh Saini, who allegedly targeted the 23-year-old tenant.

The complainant, a design student from Ghaziabad, claims that the harassment began after she rented a flat through Saini. Reports indicate that Saini sent inappropriate messages and visited the complainant's residence unannounced, escalating to threats and physical intimidation.

On a recent occasion, Saini allegedly attempted to ram the student's motorcycle with his car, thereafter threatening her with defamation. Police activities are underway to locate and arrest the accused, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)