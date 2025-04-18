Student Faces Harassment Nightmare: Broker in Custody
A broker in Sohna is accused of stalking and attempting to molest a 23-year-old design student. The complainant reported persistent harassment, including unwanted messages and threatening behavior. Police have filed an FIR and are working to apprehend the suspect, Lokesh Saini.
- Country:
- India
A case of alleged harassment and attempted molestation has emerged in Sohna, where a broker stands accused of terrorizing a young student. Police confirmed the filing of an FIR against Lokesh Saini, who allegedly targeted the 23-year-old tenant.
The complainant, a design student from Ghaziabad, claims that the harassment began after she rented a flat through Saini. Reports indicate that Saini sent inappropriate messages and visited the complainant's residence unannounced, escalating to threats and physical intimidation.
On a recent occasion, Saini allegedly attempted to ram the student's motorcycle with his car, thereafter threatening her with defamation. Police activities are underway to locate and arrest the accused, who remains at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- harassment
- broker
- Lokesh Saini
- student
- police
- complaint
- Sohna
- Dhani
- design
- FIR
ALSO READ
Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Mumbai Police Inquiry Over Alleged Foreign Funds
Mumbai Police Investigates Kunal Kamra's Overseas Funds Amidst Controversy
Delhi Police Probe Forgery in SSC Exam, Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled
Mumbai Police Ban Drones and Aerial Devices to Prevent Sabotage
BSF and Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Smuggling in Tarn Taran