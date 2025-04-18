Left Menu

Student Faces Harassment Nightmare: Broker in Custody

A broker in Sohna is accused of stalking and attempting to molest a 23-year-old design student. The complainant reported persistent harassment, including unwanted messages and threatening behavior. Police have filed an FIR and are working to apprehend the suspect, Lokesh Saini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:36 IST
Student Faces Harassment Nightmare: Broker in Custody
Broker
  • Country:
  • India

A case of alleged harassment and attempted molestation has emerged in Sohna, where a broker stands accused of terrorizing a young student. Police confirmed the filing of an FIR against Lokesh Saini, who allegedly targeted the 23-year-old tenant.

The complainant, a design student from Ghaziabad, claims that the harassment began after she rented a flat through Saini. Reports indicate that Saini sent inappropriate messages and visited the complainant's residence unannounced, escalating to threats and physical intimidation.

On a recent occasion, Saini allegedly attempted to ram the student's motorcycle with his car, thereafter threatening her with defamation. Police activities are underway to locate and arrest the accused, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025