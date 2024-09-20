Massive Yaba Drug Seizure on India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the seizure of four lakh Yaba tablets from the India-Bangladesh border in Mizoram, an operation valued at approximately Rs 40 crore.

The tablets were confiscated during a joint effort with the state government's special narcotics police. The forces intercepted a truck on National Highway six in Seling town after receiving a specific intelligence input.

The methamphetamine-based drug, also known as 'crazy medicine,' is manufactured in Myanmar and smuggled into Bangladesh through various borders. The BSF continues to play a critical role in combating drug smuggling along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border.

