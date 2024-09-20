Massive Yaba Drug Seizure on India-Bangladesh Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized four lakh Yaba tablets, worth around Rs 40 crore, on the India-Bangladesh border in Mizoram. The operation, conducted jointly with local narcotics police, followed a tip-off. Yaba, a methamphetamine-based drug, poses severe health risks and is aggressively combated by authorities in Bangladesh and India.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the seizure of four lakh Yaba tablets from the India-Bangladesh border in Mizoram, an operation valued at approximately Rs 40 crore.
The tablets were confiscated during a joint effort with the state government's special narcotics police. The forces intercepted a truck on National Highway six in Seling town after receiving a specific intelligence input.
The methamphetamine-based drug, also known as 'crazy medicine,' is manufactured in Myanmar and smuggled into Bangladesh through various borders. The BSF continues to play a critical role in combating drug smuggling along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
