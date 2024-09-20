Delhi University High Court Challenge: Minority Colleges and Student Elections

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from Delhi University and three minority colleges following a plea from students challenging the colleges' withdrawal from the student union elections. The court granted interim relief, allowing students to file nominations and participate in the election process.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notices to Delhi University, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), and three minority colleges, asking them to respond to the petition. The court emphasized the need for authorities and colleges to have sufficient time to file their replies.

The court scheduled a further hearing on September 23, as the colleges' counsel sought more time for instructions. The petitioners argue that the decision violates the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, DU's official notification, and students' democratic rights. The court temporarily allowed students to participate in the elections, pending further orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)