Tragic Accident Claims Delhi Police Head Constable's Life

A Delhi Police head constable tragically lost his life early Friday morning when his motorcycle was struck by a truck on Palam flyover. The fatal incident occurred around 2 am, according to the police.

The officer has been identified as Amit Shantipal, 40, who was stationed in West Delhi. Following a PCR call about the accident, a team was dispatched to the scene, where they apprehended the truck driver, Salman Ahmad, 23.

Shantipal was declared dead upon arrival at DDU Hospital. An FIR has been lodged against Ahmad, who has been taken into custody. The truck involved in the accident has been seized, and Shantipal's body has been handed over to his grieving family.

