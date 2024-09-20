Left Menu

Sexual Assault at Police Station Sparks National Outrage

A shocking incident of sexual assault on an army officer's fiancee at a police station in Odisha has triggered widespread outrage. Former and current chief ministers have called for a judicial probe, while five officers involved have been suspended. The case has drawn significant media attention and public fury.

A shocking incident of sexual assault on an army officer's fiancee at a Bharatpur police station in Odisha has triggered national outrage. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident, demanding a judicial probe, while State Chief Minister Mohan Majhi vowed stringent action against the guilty party.

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has registered a case against five police personnel, including the inspector in charge, and they have been suspended following public outcry. The victim's father, a retired Brigadier, is demanding their arrest and dismissal, and the National Commission for Women has sought an action report from the state DGP.

The incident occurred on September 15 when the Army officer and his fiancee approached the station to lodge a road rage complaint. Instead, they were allegedly assaulted. The BJP government is under fire with calls for swift justice spreading nationwide.

