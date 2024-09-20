Left Menu

Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service After 14 Years

Serbia's government has decided to reintroduce compulsory military service after it was abolished 14 years ago. The move aims to enhance the country's defense preparedness. The plan includes 60 days of training and 15 days of exercises for men, while it will remain voluntary for women. Experts debate its efficacy and cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:05 IST
Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service After 14 Years
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Serbia's government ministers on Friday agreed to reintroduce compulsory military service, which was abolished 14 years ago, President Aleksandar Vucic stated, highlighting the decision as essential for improving the country's defense readiness. A working group will be formed to initiate the process, the government confirmed in a statement.

The proposal mandates 60 days of training and 15 days of exercises for Serbian men, while military service will be voluntary for women. Some military experts have criticized the plan, arguing that the brief service period will be costly and provide little enhancement to national defense capabilities.

Serbia, which became independent after the violent dissolution of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, has had a professional military since 2011 but struggles with issues of low pay and outdated equipment. A candidate for EU membership, Serbia has maintained voluntary service and reserve units. Vucic emphasized that the intent is defensive, not aggressive, mirroring a similar move by neighboring Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024