Serbia to Reintroduce Compulsory Military Service After 14 Years

Serbia's government ministers on Friday agreed to reintroduce compulsory military service, which was abolished 14 years ago, President Aleksandar Vucic stated, highlighting the decision as essential for improving the country's defense readiness. A working group will be formed to initiate the process, the government confirmed in a statement.

The proposal mandates 60 days of training and 15 days of exercises for Serbian men, while military service will be voluntary for women. Some military experts have criticized the plan, arguing that the brief service period will be costly and provide little enhancement to national defense capabilities.

Serbia, which became independent after the violent dissolution of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, has had a professional military since 2011 but struggles with issues of low pay and outdated equipment. A candidate for EU membership, Serbia has maintained voluntary service and reserve units. Vucic emphasized that the intent is defensive, not aggressive, mirroring a similar move by neighboring Croatia.

