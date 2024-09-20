Shimla Police Busts Interstate Drug Racket; Kingpin Arrested

Shimla police have successfully apprehended Shashi Negi, the mastermind behind an extensive interstate drug racket, following the arrest of accomplice Mudasir Ahmed Mochi. Mochi was earlier found in possession of 460 grams of chitta.

SP Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed Negi's involvement in drug trafficking operations across several states including Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Negi used multiple accounts to launder the proceeds from his illicit activities.

Negi's arrest comes amid a series of crackdowns that saw 356 individuals arrested in 180 drug-related cases this year. The police continue to target drug smuggling networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)