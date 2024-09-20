Left Menu

ClientEarth Sues Germany Over Pesticide Use in Farming

ClientEarth is suing Germany, claiming it hasn't implemented an EU law limiting pesticide use in farming. The 2009 Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive should have been enforced by 2011. The lawsuit aims to protect declining insect and bee populations, essential for global food security, endangered by pesticide use.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

Environmental activist charity ClientEarth launched a legal battle against Germany on Friday, aiming to compel Berlin to enforce an EU law designed to curtail pesticide use in farming, the group stated.

According to ClientEarth, Germany has not adhered to the 2009 Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive, which should have been implemented by 2011. This inconsistency, they argue, jeopardizes declining insect and bee populations critical for global food security.

The European Commission's 2022 Sustainable Use Regulation, intended to replace the directive by reducing pesticide use by 50% by 2030, was withdrawn earlier this year following substantial farmer protests. The lawsuit was filed in the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

