ClientEarth Sues Germany Over Pesticide Use in Farming

Environmental activist charity ClientEarth launched a legal battle against Germany on Friday, aiming to compel Berlin to enforce an EU law designed to curtail pesticide use in farming, the group stated.
According to ClientEarth, Germany has not adhered to the 2009 Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive, which should have been implemented by 2011. This inconsistency, they argue, jeopardizes declining insect and bee populations critical for global food security.
The European Commission's 2022 Sustainable Use Regulation, intended to replace the directive by reducing pesticide use by 50% by 2030, was withdrawn earlier this year following substantial farmer protests. The lawsuit was filed in the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg.
