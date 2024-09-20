Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Assistant Commissioner with Illegal Funds
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended assistant commissioner Krishna Kumar Khandelwal of the Bharatpur Devasthan department. He was caught at Ludhawai toll plaza in possession of Rs 3.60 lakh allegedly collected illegally. An ACB investigation is ongoing following a credible tip-off and unsatisfactory answers from Khandelwal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained Krishna Kumar Khandelwal, the assistant commissioner of the Bharatpur Devasthan department, on Friday.
Khandelwal was apprehended during a surprise inspection at Ludhawai toll plaza, where he was reportedly found carrying Rs 3.60 lakh, suspected to be illegally obtained.
ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrada confirmed that the team acted on a verified complaint and noted that Khandelwal failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the money. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
