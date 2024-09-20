Left Menu

Catering Payment Dispute Sparks Violent Attack, Suspects Apprehended

A man was arrested for his involvement in a shooting related to a catering payment dispute. Himanshu, part of a group accused of attacking a woman, was apprehended by police. The main accused, Daljeet, was arrested earlier. The incident was reported in May and stemmed from an unpaid sum of Rs 20,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities have detained a man implicated in a violent attack stemming from a catering payment dispute. The event came to light following the arrest of Himanshu, allegedly part of a group that fired shots at a woman over an unpaid sum.

Police reports indicate that Daljeet, the primary suspect in the incident, was apprehended on August 10. The incident, which occurred in May, involved Daljeet and three associates who reportedly entered the woman's home to kill her over the pending payment of Rs 20,000.

Though the woman narrowly escaped serious injury, she sustained minor injuries during the attack. Following her complaint, a case was registered and Himanshu was captured. Ongoing investigations continue to shed light on this alarming case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

