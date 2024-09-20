Catering Payment Dispute Sparks Violent Attack, Suspects Apprehended

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities have detained a man implicated in a violent attack stemming from a catering payment dispute. The event came to light following the arrest of Himanshu, allegedly part of a group that fired shots at a woman over an unpaid sum.

Police reports indicate that Daljeet, the primary suspect in the incident, was apprehended on August 10. The incident, which occurred in May, involved Daljeet and three associates who reportedly entered the woman's home to kill her over the pending payment of Rs 20,000.

Though the woman narrowly escaped serious injury, she sustained minor injuries during the attack. Following her complaint, a case was registered and Himanshu was captured. Ongoing investigations continue to shed light on this alarming case.

