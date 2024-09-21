Left Menu

POCSO Court Grants Bail to Accused's Brother Amid Controversies

Neelu Yadav, the brother of rape accused Nawab Singh Yadav, received bail from a local POCSO court. His lawyer argued that Neelu was wrongfully implicated and no evidence was found against him during police investigations. The case against Nawab Singh Yadav, involving the rape of a minor, remains controversial with political implications.

Neelu Yadav, the brother of rape accused Nawab Singh Yadav, was granted bail by a local POCSO court on Friday, according to his lawyer Rakesh Tiwari.

Special Judge Alka Yadav reviewed Neelu Yadav's bail application, leading to his release. Tiwari contended that Neelu was falsely implicated, as the victim did not mention his name in her statements.

No evidence was found against Neelu during a four-hour police remand, added Tiwari. Concurrently, Kannauj police chief Amit Kumar Anand confirmed that the charges against Nawab Singh Yadav had been filed. A political controversy has emerged due to the case, with the ruling BJP alleging Nawab's links to the Samajwadi Party, who claim he was expelled years ago.

