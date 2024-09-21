Calls for Probe Into Explosive Devices in Lebanon and Syria

Human rights advocates are urgently requesting an independent investigation into the deadly explosions involving pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon and Syria. These blasts, which have been blamed on Israel, resulted in the death of at least 37 people and injured over 3,000, including members of Hezbollah.

The United Nations human rights office, alongside various advocacy groups, contend that these attacks were indiscriminate, raising concerns of potential violations of international law. Critics argue that it's nearly impossible to determine who was holding the devices at the time of the explosions.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted the need for further facts to establish a legal opinion, pointing out that international law has not traditionally addressed the targeting of communication devices such as pagers or mobile phones. The Geneva Conventions, adopted 75 years ago, did not anticipate the widespread use of such devices in military conflicts.

