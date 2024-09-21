Left Menu

Calls for Probe Into Explosive Devices in Lebanon and Syria

Human rights advocates are demanding an independent investigation into the blasts of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon and Syria. The explosions, blamed on Israel, killed 37 people and injured over 3,000, including many Hezbollah members. The UN and advocacy groups argue the attacks may violate international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 21-09-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 01:07 IST
Calls for Probe Into Explosive Devices in Lebanon and Syria
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Human rights advocates are urgently requesting an independent investigation into the deadly explosions involving pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon and Syria. These blasts, which have been blamed on Israel, resulted in the death of at least 37 people and injured over 3,000, including members of Hezbollah.

The United Nations human rights office, alongside various advocacy groups, contend that these attacks were indiscriminate, raising concerns of potential violations of international law. Critics argue that it's nearly impossible to determine who was holding the devices at the time of the explosions.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted the need for further facts to establish a legal opinion, pointing out that international law has not traditionally addressed the targeting of communication devices such as pagers or mobile phones. The Geneva Conventions, adopted 75 years ago, did not anticipate the widespread use of such devices in military conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024