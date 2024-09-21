Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Custody Assault Incident in Odisha

The women's wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) protested against the alleged sexual assault of a woman in police custody. They demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. Congress activists simultaneously demanded the resignation of Odisha's Chief Minister over the issue. The incident occurred at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

The women's wing of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan on Saturday, condemning the alleged sexual assault of a woman in police custody.

In a parallel move, Congress activists attempted to gherao the official residence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, demanding his resignation over the incident as he also holds the home portfolio.

Brandishing placards and banners, hundreds of BJD's women members conducted a dharna outside the governor's house, accusing the state's BJP government of failing to protect women. They called for a court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged torture of an army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

