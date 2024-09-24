Left Menu

G7 Ministers Debate Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine

G7 foreign ministers will discuss sending long-range missiles to Ukraine during a meeting on Monday. The debate comes amid concerns over Russia using new weapons, including Iranian missiles. The discussion highlights the ongoing support for Ukraine and the complexities of the geopolitical landscape.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies are set to deliberate on the issue of sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. This proposed action could enable Ukraine to strike targets within Russian territory, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell made these comments while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He noted that Russia has been receiving new weaponry, including missiles from Iran, despite Tehran's denials.

This discussion underscores the international community's ongoing support for Ukraine and reflects the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape.

