Left Menu

Nepalese Woman Arrested for Smuggling Cannabis Across India-Nepal Border

A joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal and Uttar Pradesh Police led to the arrest of Nepalese woman Rekha Budha for allegedly smuggling cannabis across the India-Nepal border. Cannabis worth over Rs 1.5 crore was seized. The woman claimed she produced the cannabis in Nepal to sell in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:19 IST
Nepalese Woman Arrested for Smuggling Cannabis Across India-Nepal Border
narcotics trafficker
  • Country:
  • India

A joint operation conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police culminated in the arrest of an alleged Nepalese narcotics trafficker at the India-Nepal border in Rupaidiah. The operation, which was based on reliable intelligence received on Monday evening, resulted in the seizure of cannabis worth more than Rs 1.5 crore.

The narcotic substances were reportedly being smuggled from Nepal to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. According to SSB Deputy Commandant Dilip Kumar, the team found six transparent pouches wrapped in green cloth during a search. Sniffer dogs detected the presence of narcotics, later confirmed to be cannabis by trained personnel.

The arrested woman, identified as Rekha Budha and daughter of Dilbahadur Budha, admitted to producing the cannabis at her home in Nepal. She intended to sell it in India for quick profits. A case has been registered against her under the NDPS Act at the Rupaidiah police station, and the recovered cannabis weighed approximately five kilograms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024