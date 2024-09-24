Nepalese Woman Arrested for Smuggling Cannabis Across India-Nepal Border

A joint operation conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police culminated in the arrest of an alleged Nepalese narcotics trafficker at the India-Nepal border in Rupaidiah. The operation, which was based on reliable intelligence received on Monday evening, resulted in the seizure of cannabis worth more than Rs 1.5 crore.

The narcotic substances were reportedly being smuggled from Nepal to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. According to SSB Deputy Commandant Dilip Kumar, the team found six transparent pouches wrapped in green cloth during a search. Sniffer dogs detected the presence of narcotics, later confirmed to be cannabis by trained personnel.

The arrested woman, identified as Rekha Budha and daughter of Dilbahadur Budha, admitted to producing the cannabis at her home in Nepal. She intended to sell it in India for quick profits. A case has been registered against her under the NDPS Act at the Rupaidiah police station, and the recovered cannabis weighed approximately five kilograms.

(With inputs from agencies.)