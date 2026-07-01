Progressive Wave in Colorado Shakes Up Democratic Primaries

In Colorado's Democratic primaries, progressive candidates scored major upsets, with democratic socialist Melat Kiros unseating veteran Diana DeGette. Manny Rutinel defeated Shannon Bird in a swing district, challenging Republican Gabe Evans. These results indicate a shift towards progressive politics, questioning if such candidates can secure competitive districts in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Progressive Democrats Delivered Some Big Upsets In Colorado On Tuesday Night | Updated: 01-07-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 09:58 IST
Progressive Wave in Colorado Shakes Up Democratic Primaries

Progressive energy surged in Colorado's Democratic primaries, as Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, unseated 29-year incumbent Diana DeGette in Colorado's first congressional district. Meanwhile, state Representative Manny Rutinel claimed victory over Shannon Bird in Colorado's 8th District, setting the stage for a challenging matchup against Republican Gabe Evans.

Rutinel's win highlights a potential shift towards progressive politics, with candidates rejecting corporate PAC money and taking bold stances on foreign policy and social justice. This change mirrors results in New York and Maine, with voters increasingly favoring anti-establishment figures who prioritize the working class.

While Democratic victories reveal growing support for progressivism, questions remain about their electability in competitive districts, as Republicans position them as radical threats. The upcoming general election will test whether these emerging voices can transform the political landscape.

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