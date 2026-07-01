Progressive Wave Shakes Up Colorado Primaries

Tuesday night saw a surprising turn of events in Colorado primaries as progressive Democrats scored major victories, redefining the state's political landscape. Democratic socialist Melat Kiros claimed victory in the primary for Colorado's first congressional district, unseating long-term incumbent Diana DeGette. This win marked a notable shift towards progressive ideals.

In Colorado's 8th District, progressive state Representative Manny Rutinel emerged victorious over fellow Democrat Shannon Bird. The district, a key swing area, is now crucial for potential Democratic control of Congress. Meanwhile, Senator Michael Bennet was defeated by Phil Weiser, suggesting a voter preference for candidates with strong records against the previous presidential administration.

The results across Colorado, New York, and Maine primary races underline a growing progressive wave within the Democratic Party. It reflects a demand for leaders who oppose corporate influence and advocate for worker-focused policies. Ro Khanna, a prominent California Democrat, emphasized this shift as a signpost for the party's future direction.