Global Markets Tread Carefully Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators

Global markets have seen a cautious start to the new quarter, influenced by unresolved U.S.-Iran talks and significant gains from the previous quarter. Notable developments include substantial export growth in Asia, the potential impact of tech earnings in the U.S., and the anticipation of changes in U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Wayne Cole Its Been A Hesitant Start To The New Quarter In Asia | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:01 IST
Global Markets Tread Carefully Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators
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The global markets have opened the new quarter with caution, largely due to geopolitical issues and economic gains from the last quarter. The ongoing U.S.-Iran discussions have yet to yield progress, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz, affecting market sentiment in Asia.

In Asia, stock markets reflect mixed outcomes following a positive previous quarter where Japan and South Korea reported remarkable manufacturing and export growth. South Korea, notably, joined the elite group exceeding $100 billion in monthly exports.

On Wall Street, tech stocks led an overnight session, with anticipated earnings favorable against higher bond yields and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate adjustments. Investors are watching closely as speeches from global financial leaders unfold at the ECB Forum.

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