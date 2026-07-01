Global Markets Tread Carefully Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators

A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Wayne Cole Its Been A Hesitant Start To The New Quarter In Asia

The global markets have opened the new quarter with caution, largely due to geopolitical issues and economic gains from the last quarter. The ongoing U.S.-Iran discussions have yet to yield progress, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz, affecting market sentiment in Asia.

In Asia, stock markets reflect mixed outcomes following a positive previous quarter where Japan and South Korea reported remarkable manufacturing and export growth. South Korea, notably, joined the elite group exceeding $100 billion in monthly exports.

On Wall Street, tech stocks led an overnight session, with anticipated earnings favorable against higher bond yields and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate adjustments. Investors are watching closely as speeches from global financial leaders unfold at the ECB Forum.