Two Arrested for Thrashing Man Suspected of Theft in Madhya Pradesh

Police have arrested two individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district for allegedly beating a man they suspected of theft. The incident took place on September 16 in Tungni village.

A video of the assault, showing villagers thrashing the man tied to a tree, surfaced on social media on Monday. A policeman later rescued the victim.

The police, responding to a complaint by the victim's father, registered a case on September 18 against two identified and two unidentified suspects. The two named individuals are in custody, and a search is ongoing for the others.

(With inputs from agencies.)