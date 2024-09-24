Two Arrested for Thrashing Man Suspected of Theft in Madhya Pradesh
Police have arrested two individuals in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district for allegedly beating a man tied to a tree on suspicion of theft. The incident, which took place on September 16 in Tungni village, was captured on video and surfaced on social media. A case has been registered, and search for other suspects is underway.
Police have arrested two individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district for allegedly beating a man they suspected of theft. The incident took place on September 16 in Tungni village.
A video of the assault, showing villagers thrashing the man tied to a tree, surfaced on social media on Monday. A policeman later rescued the victim.
The police, responding to a complaint by the victim's father, registered a case on September 18 against two identified and two unidentified suspects. The two named individuals are in custody, and a search is ongoing for the others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
