Russia's Air Defence Downs 13 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia's air defence units successfully destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, as reported by the TASS state news agency on Tuesday. The Russian defence ministry confirmed the interceptions.

Six drones were neutralized over the Belgorod region and an equal number over the Kursk region, indicating robust air defence operations in these areas.

Additionally, one drone was taken down over the Bryansk region, bringing the total count to 13, highlighting the ongoing aerial tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)