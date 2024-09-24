Russia's Air Defence Downs 13 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russia's air defence units successfully destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to TASS. Six drones were intercepted over Belgorod and Kursk regions each, and one drone was downed over the Bryansk region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:50 IST
Russia's air defence units successfully destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, as reported by the TASS state news agency on Tuesday. The Russian defence ministry confirmed the interceptions.
Six drones were neutralized over the Belgorod region and an equal number over the Kursk region, indicating robust air defence operations in these areas.
Additionally, one drone was taken down over the Bryansk region, bringing the total count to 13, highlighting the ongoing aerial tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
