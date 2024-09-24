Battle for Vuhledar: Russian Forces Storm Key Ukrainian Town

Russian forces have initiated an assault on Vuhledar, an eastern Ukrainian town known for its staunch resistance since the 2022 war, according to reports from pro-Russian military bloggers and state media. The offensive has been described as a renewed storm on Vuhledar, a key strategic point.

State media and various pro-Russian sources indicated that the hilltop town in the Donetsk region is now encircled in a pincer movement by Russian forces, triggering intense battles on its eastern front. Unverified video footage circulating on social media platforms portrays the town under heavy artillery fire.

Russian forces in the eastern part of Ukraine advanced at an accelerated pace last August, the fastest in two years according to multiple open source maps. Despite a Ukrainian counterattack in Russia's Kursk region aimed at diverting Russian troops, the advance continued. Ukraine's general staff confirmed recent Russian attempts to capture positions near Pavlivka and Vuhledar, though details remain sparse. The Russian defense ministry has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)