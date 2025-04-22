Left Menu

Russian Forces Reclaim Historic Kursk Monastery

Russian military forces have recaptured the St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery in Russia's Kursk region after a 10-day battle with Ukrainian troops. According to state media, the historic site had been used by Ukrainian forces for military deployment. Russia is set to expel remaining Ukrainian troops from the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:20 IST
Russian Forces Reclaim Historic Kursk Monastery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces have successfully retaken the St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery in the Kursk region, following intense combat with Ukrainian troops, according to state media reports on Tuesday. The historic site had been used by Ukraine for military operations, said a security source quoted by TASS news agency.

The Russian military, bolstered by reinforcements, faced artillery and drone challenges before reclaiming the monastery after 10 days of fierce fighting. A Russian military Telegram channel detailed the extensive military efforts that led to this strategic victory.

This development comes as Russia moves closer to expelling the remaining Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region, where a prior shock incursion by Ukrainian forces last August had momentarily destabilized the area. In response, Moscow deployed significant reinforcements, including troops from ally North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025