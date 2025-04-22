Russian forces have successfully retaken the St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery in the Kursk region, following intense combat with Ukrainian troops, according to state media reports on Tuesday. The historic site had been used by Ukraine for military operations, said a security source quoted by TASS news agency.

The Russian military, bolstered by reinforcements, faced artillery and drone challenges before reclaiming the monastery after 10 days of fierce fighting. A Russian military Telegram channel detailed the extensive military efforts that led to this strategic victory.

This development comes as Russia moves closer to expelling the remaining Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region, where a prior shock incursion by Ukrainian forces last August had momentarily destabilized the area. In response, Moscow deployed significant reinforcements, including troops from ally North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)