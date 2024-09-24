Shootout Near Madanapur Police Station Sparks Investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation after registering a case against six individuals involved in a shootout near Madanapur police station. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, was linked to a monetary dispute between residents of Ismail Ganj village.

A video of the event has surfaced on social media, showing a man firing a rifle while bystanders scrambled for safety. Local BJP leader Vijay Singh Chauhan narrowly escaped the chaotic scene.

The situation escalated when village heads failed to resolve their dispute at the police station, leading to Sharadveer Singh opening fire. Police have filed charges under various sections, including rioting and attempted murder, while efforts to locate the accused continue.

