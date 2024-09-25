Hezbollah Targets Mossad Headquarters Near Tel Aviv Amid Escalation
Hezbollah announced it launched a rocket targeting Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, attributing the attack to Mossad's assassination of its leaders and sabotage of communication devices. The missile was intercepted by Israel's defense systems with no damage or casualties reported. The conflict has intensified, with heavy airstrikes and casualties on both sides.
Hezbollah declared on Wednesday that it had launched a rocket aimed at Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, accusing the Israeli intelligence agency of assassinating its leaders and sabotaging its communication tools.
Warning sirens blared in Tel Aviv, Israel's economic hub, as an incoming surface-to-surface missile from Lebanon was intercepted by Israel's air defense systems. The Israeli military confirmed there were no damages or casualties and maintained current civil defense instructions for central Israel.
Sirens also sounded in other central regions, including Netanya, as Hezbollah intensified rocket fire into Israel. The Israeli military's airstrikes have significantly ramped up, targeting Hezbollah leaders and high-value sites in Lebanon, resulting in over 500 deaths and 1,800 injuries. A recent strike in Beirut killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
