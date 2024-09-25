Tragic Military Accident in UAE: Four Soldiers Killed

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to nine others in an accident on Tuesday night. The incident took place while the soldiers were performing their duties, according to a statement from the UAE's state-run WAM news agency. No additional information was provided at this time.

The accident has cast a somber mood over the nation, known for having one of the Gulf Arab region’s most formidable military forces.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the tragedy remain unclear, with the military offering no immediate explanation apart from confirming the deceased and injured were on active duty at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)