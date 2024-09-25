Left Menu

Tragic Military Accident in UAE: Four Soldiers Killed

The United Arab Emirates announced that four soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an unspecified accident on Tuesday night. The UAE's state-run WAM news agency confirmed the incident occurred while the soldiers were on duty but provided no further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:53 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to nine others in an accident on Tuesday night. The incident took place while the soldiers were performing their duties, according to a statement from the UAE's state-run WAM news agency. No additional information was provided at this time.

The accident has cast a somber mood over the nation, known for having one of the Gulf Arab region’s most formidable military forces.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the tragedy remain unclear, with the military offering no immediate explanation apart from confirming the deceased and injured were on active duty at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

