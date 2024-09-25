Left Menu

Justice Rajiv Shakdher Sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice

Justice Rajiv Shakdher was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. He was administered the oath by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and will serve a brief tenure before his retirement on October 18. Shakdher has delivered landmark judgements, including on the criminalisation of marital rape.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher Sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice
Justice Rajiv Shakdher has been officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administering the oath of office.

His appointment was notified on September 21, and although his tenure will be short, lasting until his retirement on October 18, Justice Shakdher's career has been marked by several notable judgements. He ruled in favor of criminalising marital rape in May 2022, stating that the immunity historically granted to husbands is rooted in patriarchy and is outdated.

Justice Shakdher's extensive educational background includes degrees from Delhi University and the University of London. He has made significant contributions to the legal field since becoming a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

