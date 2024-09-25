Bangladesh Political Crisis: Hasina's Son Reacts to Election Timeline Set by Army Chief

Sajeeb Wazed, son and adviser to Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed cautious optimism regarding the army chief's proposed timeline for elections between 12 and 18 months. However, he warned that genuine reform and legitimate elections are unachievable without the participation of the Awami League, his mother's party.

Wazed's comments came as General Waker-uz-Zaman announced a potential return to democracy within a year to a year-and-a-half, a move seen as essential after the turmoil sparked by student protests and Hasina's subsequent flight to India. The general emphasized the military's ongoing role in stabilizing the nation.

Meanwhile, Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, leading the interim government, has committed to comprehensive reforms across various sectors but has yet to announce an election date. Wazed highlighted the continued violence against Awami League activists and urged international attention to the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)