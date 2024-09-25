Hezbollah Targets Mossad: A Step Toward Full-Fledged War
A rocket fired by Hezbollah targeted the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, escalating tensions with Israel and bringing the conflict closer to war. The Israeli military intercepted the missile. This comes amid intensified Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a broader regional conflict.
Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for firing a rocket at the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, escalating the conflict with Israel towards potential full-scale war. The Israeli military intercepted the missile, which triggered warning sirens in Tel Aviv, Israel's economic hub.
Military spokesman Nadav Shoshani stated that the missile aimed at civilian areas, but emphasized that the Mossad headquarters is not located there. Israeli forces have meanwhile conducted heavy air strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killing 569 and displacing half a million people.
The conflict has broadened with Hezbollah and Iranian-backed groups launching attacks from multiple fronts, including Syria and Iraq. Amid growing violence, Israel's military is preparing for various operational scenarios, while international bodies warn of destabilization in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
