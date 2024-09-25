Undertrial Escapes in Dramatic Hospital Getaway
Sunil Kumar, arrested for the 2023 murder of a migrant girl, escaped from a hospital during a medical checkup. The police chase ended when Kumar boarded a train towards Daulatpur Chowk and managed to flee. A search operation is underway to capture him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Sunil Kumar, who was undertrial for the 2023 murder of a migrant girl, has made a dramatic escape from a regional hospital, authorities said on Wednesday.
Kumar, a resident of Sidani in Punjab, managed to evade police custody during a medical checkup. The incident occurred when he was brought from Bangarh jail.
The police immediately launched a chase, but Kumar successfully boarded a train heading towards Daulatpur Chowk, where he eluded capture despite police alerts. Authorities have now initiated a full-scale hunt to apprehend him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Ugandan Athlete's Alleged Killer Dies in Hospital
Inquiry into Baby Deaths at Chester Hospital Amid Controversial Conviction
Delhi Health Minister Assures Stable Condition of Mpox Patient at LNJP Hospital
Italy faces calls for hospital security crackdown after assaults on doctors
Senior Russian Air Force Commander Suspected in Ukrainian Hospital Attack