Undertrial Escapes in Dramatic Hospital Getaway

Sunil Kumar, who was undertrial for the 2023 murder of a migrant girl, has made a dramatic escape from a regional hospital, authorities said on Wednesday.

Kumar, a resident of Sidani in Punjab, managed to evade police custody during a medical checkup. The incident occurred when he was brought from Bangarh jail.

The police immediately launched a chase, but Kumar successfully boarded a train heading towards Daulatpur Chowk, where he eluded capture despite police alerts. Authorities have now initiated a full-scale hunt to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)