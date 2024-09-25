Left Menu

Undertrial Escapes in Dramatic Hospital Getaway

Sunil Kumar, arrested for the 2023 murder of a migrant girl, escaped from a hospital during a medical checkup. The police chase ended when Kumar boarded a train towards Daulatpur Chowk and managed to flee. A search operation is underway to capture him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:15 IST
Sunil Kumar, who was undertrial for the 2023 murder of a migrant girl, has made a dramatic escape from a regional hospital, authorities said on Wednesday.

Kumar, a resident of Sidani in Punjab, managed to evade police custody during a medical checkup. The incident occurred when he was brought from Bangarh jail.

The police immediately launched a chase, but Kumar successfully boarded a train heading towards Daulatpur Chowk, where he eluded capture despite police alerts. Authorities have now initiated a full-scale hunt to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

