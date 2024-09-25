Bipartisan Senate Report Blasts Secret Service Failures in Trump Assassination Attempt
A Senate investigation into the Secret Service's failures during a rally for former President Trump in Butler, PA, found significant lapses in planning, communication, and resource allocation. The report highlights the need for improved protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.
A Senate investigation has revealed extensive failures within the Secret Service during a Butler, Pennsylvania rally for former President Donald Trump, where a gunman opened fire.
The investigation, carried out by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, highlighted lapses in planning, communication, and resource allocation that contributed to the assassination attempt.
Lawmakers are urging for significant reforms within the agency to prevent such dangerous oversights in the future.
