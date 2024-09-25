Escalating Conflict: Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Fierce Blows

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had fired a rocket aimed at the Mossad spy agency headquarters near Tel Aviv, escalating hostilities with Israel that have led to the heaviest fighting between the two adversaries in a year.

The Israeli military reported intercepting a single surface-to-surface missile from Lebanon, setting off warning sirens in Tel Aviv. No damage or casualties were reported. Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani questioned Hezbollah's claim, stating the missile had targeted civilian areas, not the Mossad headquarters.

The conflict ignited in October after the war between Israel and Hamas, with Hezbollah aligning with Hamas. Since then, the region has seen relentless military actions. Israeli warplanes have conducted extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Health officials reported significant casualties and displacement in Lebanon, pushing the U.N. to call for urgent discussions.

