Escalating Conflict: Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Fierce Blows
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on the Mossad spy agency headquarters near Tel Aviv, prompting Israel to launch significant airstrikes on southern Lebanon. The conflict, which began after the war between Israel and Hamas, has resulted in heavy casualties and displacement in Lebanon, raising fears of a broader Middle East war.
Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had fired a rocket aimed at the Mossad spy agency headquarters near Tel Aviv, escalating hostilities with Israel that have led to the heaviest fighting between the two adversaries in a year.
The Israeli military reported intercepting a single surface-to-surface missile from Lebanon, setting off warning sirens in Tel Aviv. No damage or casualties were reported. Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani questioned Hezbollah's claim, stating the missile had targeted civilian areas, not the Mossad headquarters.
The conflict ignited in October after the war between Israel and Hamas, with Hezbollah aligning with Hamas. Since then, the region has seen relentless military actions. Israeli warplanes have conducted extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Health officials reported significant casualties and displacement in Lebanon, pushing the U.N. to call for urgent discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
