Indian-Origin Men Charged for Abusive Behavior in Singapore

Four men of Indian origin were charged in Singapore for causing public nuisance and using abusive language against a police officer. The incident took place in Little India during a murder investigation. A video of the confrontation went viral, garnering over 423,000 views. The men face additional charges and court proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Four men of Indian origin were charged on Wednesday for causing public nuisance and using abusive language against a police officer in Singapore’s Little Precinct.

A video, nearly two minutes in length, showing the four individuals abusing the officer at a crime scene cordoned off for a murder investigation in Little India, was uploaded on the Facebook page ROADS.sg and reported by Channel News Asia.

Identified as Md Dino Marciano Abdul Wahab, 44, Alex Kumar Gnansekaran, 37, Mohamed Eusof Mohamed Yahiya, 32, and Mohanan V Balakrishnan, 32, the men were seen shouting at police officers in a post that garnered over 423,000 views in three days. Court documents revealed they used phrases like 'You talked like a gangster, you know, we all scared, you know' and 'We are paying tax, we are paying our ****ing tax'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

