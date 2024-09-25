Federal Ruling Mandates Stricter Fluoride Regulations in Drinking Water

A federal judge in California has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen regulations for fluoride in drinking water, stating that the compound poses an unreasonable risk to children at typical levels used nationwide.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco ruled in favor of several advocacy groups. Chen found that the current fluoride practices in drinking water to combat cavities present unreasonable risks to children's developing brains. He cited scientific literature that links fluoride to reduced IQ, enough to warrant regulatory action under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

The decision was celebrated by environmental group Food & Water Watch, which led the coalition that sued the EPA in 2017. Michael Connett, a lawyer for the advocacy groups, called the decision historic, expressing hope for safer fluoride standards. The EPA is currently reviewing the ruling. Fluoridation in U.S. water, started in 1945, is optional for communities, differing from Europe where it is rare.

