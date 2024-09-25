Left Menu

Turkey Stands with Lebanon Against Israeli Attacks

Turkey's foreign minister expressed solidarity with Lebanon against Israeli attacks on Hezbollah. Turkey, a NATO member, has criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza and halted trade. At the U.N. and G20 meetings, Turkey called for U.N. Security Council reforms and condemned Israel's actions as regionally destabilizing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:18 IST
Turkey Stands with Lebanon Against Israeli Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a strong show of solidarity, Turkey's foreign minister assured his Lebanese counterpart that Ankara stands with Lebanon against Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah. This sentiment was expressed during talks held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

As a NATO member, Turkey has previously condemned Israel's military offensive in Gaza and halted all trade with the nation. President Tayyip Erdogan has demanded international measures to stop Israel's aggression in Gaza and cross-border conflicts with Hezbollah.

At separate meetings with G20 foreign ministers, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated the call for U.N. Security Council reforms to prevent any single country's veto from controlling global decisions, stressing that the region is at risk of wider conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024