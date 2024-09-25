Turkey Stands with Lebanon Against Israeli Attacks

In a strong show of solidarity, Turkey's foreign minister assured his Lebanese counterpart that Ankara stands with Lebanon against Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah. This sentiment was expressed during talks held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

As a NATO member, Turkey has previously condemned Israel's military offensive in Gaza and halted all trade with the nation. President Tayyip Erdogan has demanded international measures to stop Israel's aggression in Gaza and cross-border conflicts with Hezbollah.

At separate meetings with G20 foreign ministers, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated the call for U.N. Security Council reforms to prevent any single country's veto from controlling global decisions, stressing that the region is at risk of wider conflict.

