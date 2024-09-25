CITU Expresses Grave Concern Over Future of Damodar Valley Corporation

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has raised alarms about the future of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing both the West Bengal and Union governments of conspiring against the organization.

The statement follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing DVC of causing floods in South Bengal by unilaterally releasing water.

CITU condemned Banerjee's comments and highlighted the Union Government's actions, including a plan to privatize DVC's power segment, which they warn could have devastating impacts on the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)