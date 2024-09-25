CITU Expresses Grave Concern Over Future of Damodar Valley Corporation
The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has voiced serious concerns over the future of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing the Central and West Bengal governments of undermining the organization. This comes in response to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's letter blaming DVC for recent floods and announcing severed ties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has raised alarms about the future of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing both the West Bengal and Union governments of conspiring against the organization.
The statement follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing DVC of causing floods in South Bengal by unilaterally releasing water.
CITU condemned Banerjee's comments and highlighted the Union Government's actions, including a plan to privatize DVC's power segment, which they warn could have devastating impacts on the corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayawati Accuses Congress of Conspiracy Against Reservation System
Hanoi Battles Unprecedented Floods Post-Typhoon Yagi
Ashok Gehlot Calls for Immediate Farmer Compensation After Floods
Devastating Floods Displace Up to 1 Million in Nigeria's Borno State
Typhoon Yagi Devastates Northern Vietnam with Floods and Landslides