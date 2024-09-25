Left Menu

CITU Expresses Grave Concern Over Future of Damodar Valley Corporation

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has voiced serious concerns over the future of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing the Central and West Bengal governments of undermining the organization. This comes in response to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's letter blaming DVC for recent floods and announcing severed ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:33 IST
CITU Expresses Grave Concern Over Future of Damodar Valley Corporation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has raised alarms about the future of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing both the West Bengal and Union governments of conspiring against the organization.

The statement follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing DVC of causing floods in South Bengal by unilaterally releasing water.

CITU condemned Banerjee's comments and highlighted the Union Government's actions, including a plan to privatize DVC's power segment, which they warn could have devastating impacts on the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024