Amid Heavy Airstrikes, Israel and Hezbollah Tensions Escalate

Israel's military chief announced on Wednesday that ongoing heavy airstrikes on Lebanon are setting the stage for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah militants. Meanwhile, the U.S. and France are collaborating on a temporary ceasefire plan.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, at a U.N. Security Council meeting, emphasized the urgency of a 21-day ceasefire proposal to protect civilians and initiate diplomatic negotiations. Barrot indicated both nations would soon provide more details.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon expressed a preference for a diplomatic resolution but cautioned that Israel would use all means necessary if diplomacy failed. Diplomatic tensions escalated as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to address the U.N. General Assembly, while Iran pledged support to Hezbollah, warning of a regional catastrophe.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing the need to avoid an all-out war at all costs. On the ground, Israel's airstrikes intensified, killing at least 72 people and injuring 223 in Lebanon. The situation remains volatile, with international leaders urging de-escalation and diplomatic engagement.

