Allahabad High Court Questions Protocol on Use of 'Honourable' in Official Communications

The Allahabad High Court is currently scrutinizing the use of the term 'Honourable' in official communications concerning Uttar Pradesh government officials. The inquiry arises from a case where the Kanpur divisional commissioner was addressed as 'Honourable Commissioner' by the Etawah collector.

The court has observed a frequent reference to state officials with the prefix 'Honourable' in official documents. Justice J J Munir, while hearing a writ petition filed by Krishna Gopal Rathore, requested the principal secretary, revenue, to clarify via affidavit whether there is any established protocol that dictates which officials may use 'Honourable' with their designations or names.

The court noted that the term 'Honourable' is generally reserved for ministers and other sovereign functionaries, but it is unclear whether it applies to secretaries within the state government. Additionally, the court directed the Etawah collector to submit a personal affidavit about the status of seasonal collection peons in the service, with further hearings set for October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)