Allahabad High Court Questions Protocol on Use of 'Honourable' in Official Communications
The Allahabad High Court is reviewing the use of the term 'Honourable' in official communications related to Uttar Pradesh government officials, following a case where the Kanpur divisional commissioner was referred to as 'Honourable Commissioner' by the Etawah collector. The court seeks clarification on existing protocols.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court is currently scrutinizing the use of the term 'Honourable' in official communications concerning Uttar Pradesh government officials. The inquiry arises from a case where the Kanpur divisional commissioner was addressed as 'Honourable Commissioner' by the Etawah collector.
The court has observed a frequent reference to state officials with the prefix 'Honourable' in official documents. Justice J J Munir, while hearing a writ petition filed by Krishna Gopal Rathore, requested the principal secretary, revenue, to clarify via affidavit whether there is any established protocol that dictates which officials may use 'Honourable' with their designations or names.
The court noted that the term 'Honourable' is generally reserved for ministers and other sovereign functionaries, but it is unclear whether it applies to secretaries within the state government. Additionally, the court directed the Etawah collector to submit a personal affidavit about the status of seasonal collection peons in the service, with further hearings set for October 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP for Alleged Fake Encounters in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Government of 'Fake Encounters' in Uttar Pradesh
BJP and Opposition Clash Over Alleged Fake Encounters in Uttar Pradesh
Deadly Deluges: Uttar Pradesh Faces Devastation from Heavy Rains
Uttar Pradesh DGP Refutes 'Trigger-Happy' Allegations Amid Controversial Encounter