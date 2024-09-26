Deadly Shootout in Nuevo Leon: 11 Criminals Killed
In Nuevo Leon, a confrontation between Mexican authorities and a suspected criminal group resulted in the deaths of 11 armed attackers. The group allegedly initiated the violence by shooting at a local police station. Following a police chase, authorities killed the attackers and confiscated six vehicles.
A deadly shootout took place in Nuevo Leon, resulting in the deaths of 11 alleged criminals. The incident began when the group attacked a local police station.
The attackers, believed to be affiliated with the criminal group operating out of Nuevo Laredo, were pursued by state police, national guard, and the army.
During the police operation, a man named Alejandro 'N' was captured, and a convoy carrying armed men was intercepted, leading to the fatal confrontation. Although authorities confiscated six vehicles, some managed to escape.
