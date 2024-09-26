Unmasking the Houthi Transformation
Yemen's Houthi rebels have evolved from a localized armed group to a powerful military organization, aided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah, and Iraqi specialists. The U.N. Security Council’s sanctions monitors report reveals the Houthis' receiving training and military technology, launching drone strikes, and collaborating with terrorist groups like al-Qaeda.
Yemen's Houthi rebels have transitioned from a localized armed group to a formidable military organization, bolstered by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, and Iraqi specialists, according to a confidential U.N. report.
The U.N. sanctions monitors revealed that Houthi fighters received tactical and technical training in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, often using fake passports. Over the past year, the Houthis have disrupted global maritime trade with drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea, aimed at supporting Palestinians in Gaza.
The U.N. report highlights that the Houthis' sophisticated weaponry indicates external support, particularly from Iran and its allies. Additionally, the report points to increased collaboration between the Houthis, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and Al-Shabaab, raising serious security concerns.
