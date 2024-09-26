Caught in the Act: Polish Court Sentences Ukrainian and Belarusian Spies

A Polish court has dealt a severe blow to Russian espionage activities by sentencing a Ukrainian and a Belarusian citizen for spying for Russia. The state news agency PAP reported on Thursday that the men were part of a 16-member spy ring uncovered by Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW). Their mission involved gathering intel on military supplies destined for Ukraine.

Poland's role in aiding Kyiv has heightened its profile as a target for Russian espionage and subversion. The District Court in Lublin sentenced 23-year-old Maksym L., in compliance with privacy laws, to six years in prison and a 15,000 zloty fine for his involvement in the espionage activities, organized crime, and cannabis possession.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Uladzislau P. from Belarus received a lighter sentence of two years and 10 months, along with a 10,000 zloty fine. Both men are also required to contribute 5,000 zlotys each to a crime victims' fund. Judge Miroslaw Brzozowski confirmed their active roles in the organized group, emphasizing that their primary motivation was financial gain. Other group members received prison sentences ranging from 13 months to six years. The defendants have the right to appeal the court's decision. ($1 = 3.8344 zlotys)

