Tragic End: 5-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Bhopal Apartment, Suspected Rape and Murder
A 5-year-old girl was found dead in a Bhopal apartment, suspected of being raped and murdered. A man, his mother, and sister have been arrested. The body was hidden in a bathroom. Angry residents demanded severe punishment. Investigation and complete post-mortem report are pending.
A tragic incident unfolded in Bhopal, where a 5-year-old girl was discovered dead in an apartment, suspected to have been raped and murdered, according to senior police officials.
A man, along with his mother and sister, has been taken into custody in relation to the crime. Reports suggest that the girl, who went missing on Tuesday, was found hidden in a plastic container on a high shelf in the bathroom of a neighboring apartment.
The police conducted a massive search operation involving 100 policemen, drones, and divers. Residents expressed their fury and demanded severe punishment for the culprits. The full post-mortem report is expected on Friday, pending further investigation.
