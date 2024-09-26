Tragic End: 5-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Bhopal Apartment, Suspected Rape and Murder

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhopal, where a 5-year-old girl was discovered dead in an apartment, suspected to have been raped and murdered, according to senior police officials.

A man, along with his mother and sister, has been taken into custody in relation to the crime. Reports suggest that the girl, who went missing on Tuesday, was found hidden in a plastic container on a high shelf in the bathroom of a neighboring apartment.

The police conducted a massive search operation involving 100 policemen, drones, and divers. Residents expressed their fury and demanded severe punishment for the culprits. The full post-mortem report is expected on Friday, pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)