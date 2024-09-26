Assam CM Sarma Transforms State with Massive Job Drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Thursday that the BJP government has not only fulfilled its promise of creating one lakh government jobs in the state but has also surpassed this commitment by recruiting an additional 24,645 candidates.

Speaking at a ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to 300 new recruits, Sarma highlighted the significant hiring across various departments, including public works and rural development, over the past three years.

The Chief Minister attributed this surge in employment to the state's increased capital expenditure, which has opened new opportunities for engineers and other professionals to contribute to key projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission. He emphasized the merit-based, transparent recruitment process and urged new officers to dedicate themselves to the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)