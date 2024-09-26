Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma Transforms State with Massive Job Drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP government has exceeded its promise of creating one lakh government jobs by recruiting an additional 24,645 candidates. The announcement was made during a ceremony for 300 newly appointed officers. Sarma attributed this success to increased state capital expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:38 IST
Assam CM Sarma Transforms State with Massive Job Drive
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Thursday that the BJP government has not only fulfilled its promise of creating one lakh government jobs in the state but has also surpassed this commitment by recruiting an additional 24,645 candidates.

Speaking at a ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to 300 new recruits, Sarma highlighted the significant hiring across various departments, including public works and rural development, over the past three years.

The Chief Minister attributed this surge in employment to the state's increased capital expenditure, which has opened new opportunities for engineers and other professionals to contribute to key projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission. He emphasized the merit-based, transparent recruitment process and urged new officers to dedicate themselves to the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024