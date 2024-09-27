Russian Drone Incursion: Romania's Brief Airspace Breach

Romania's national airspace was briefly violated during an overnight attack on Ukraine by a Russian drone, according to the defense ministry's statement on Friday.

As a NATO member, Romania swiftly responded by scrambling four fighter jets to closely monitor the attack from the sky. The defense ministry noted that the incursion lasted under three minutes.

Currently, military personnel are diligently searching the affected area for any potential drone fragments to gather further evidence and assess implications.

