Russian Drone Incursion: Romania's Brief Airspace Breach
Romania's airspace was briefly violated by a Russian drone during an overnight attack on Ukraine. NATO member Romania launched four fighter jets to oversee the situation, and military personnel are now searching for any potential drone fragments.
27-09-2024
- Romania
Romania's national airspace was briefly violated during an overnight attack on Ukraine by a Russian drone, according to the defense ministry's statement on Friday.
As a NATO member, Romania swiftly responded by scrambling four fighter jets to closely monitor the attack from the sky. The defense ministry noted that the incursion lasted under three minutes.
Currently, military personnel are diligently searching the affected area for any potential drone fragments to gather further evidence and assess implications.
