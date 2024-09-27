School Owner in Uttar Pradesh Arrested for Alleged Sacrificial Killing of Student

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a class 2 student was allegedly killed in a 'sacrificial ritual' by the owners of DL Public School seeking the institution's 'prosperity', police reported on Friday.

School owner Jasodhan Singh, who reportedly believes in 'tantrik rituals', instructed his son, the school's director Dinesh Baghel, to sacrifice a child. They, along with the principal and two teachers, have been arrested and charged under section 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The victim, identified as Kritarth, was abducted from the school's hostel and taken to a secluded location. When he woke up and cried, the perpetrators strangled him. The accused misled the boy's parents, claiming he was ill and being taken to the hospital. A postmortem confirmed the cause of death as strangulation.

